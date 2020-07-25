No respite in sight for Mollywood

The worsening pandemic crisis has cast a shadow over the resumption of shooting of new Malayalam movies.

Kerala Film Producers' Association (KFPA) had given its nod to register new films from August 1 after the Malayalam film industry was hit hard by the nationwide lockdown imposed following the COVID-19 outbreak since March-end.

Even though the government had permitted indoor shooting with a maximum crew of 50 persons from June, the increase in number of containment zones and stringent regulations have doused hopes of a gradual return to normalcy.

"Only six movies could be shot under the relaxation period. The chances of shooting of new movies resuming soon seem remote with the spike in the number of containment zones across the State,” said M. Renjith, president, KFPA.

"The continuity of scenes may turn difficult, if a location falls under a containment zone mid-way of the shooting. The uncertainties will not permit the producers to stick on to the original schedule," he said.

Sujith Vaassudev, cinematographer-director, said that ensuring the safety of the people remained key in these tough times and he did not prefer resuming work amidst this crisis despite the fact that the situation had affected the financial prospects of many in the film industry.

"We have to cooperate with the efforts being made by the authorities to contain the outbreak. If the shooting is absolutely essential, each and every equipment used for the work has to be sanitised. Physical distancing has to be maintained. This would incur an additional cost on the producers. We may also have to compromise a lot on the creative side in view of the restrictions," he said.

Mr. Renjith said that majority of the producers would not prefer to delay the return on investments by undertaking new projects at a time when there was no clarity on when cinemas would open across the country and abroad. "The situation in the overseas markets must also turn normal considering the fact that the collections from these regions are crucial in the overall box-office returns for a movie," he said.