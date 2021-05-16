No respite from rain in Kottayam

A house inundated by the flood water in Parechal near Kottayam on Sunday.

KOTTAYAM

16 May 2021 22:05 IST

Pathanamthitta also hit, seven relief camps opened here

The incessant downpour continued to wreak havoc in the Central Travancore districts of Kottayam and Pathanamthitta for the third consecutive day on Sunday, disrupting normal life.

With no respite from the rain, water level in the major rivers across the region continued to rise throughout the day, inundating the low-lying parts along the riverbanks.

Water level in the Meenachil breached the warning level of 6.16 meter at Kidangur in the afternoon, though it came down later in the evening.

Water level

Water level in the Muvattupuzha river too remained well over the flood warning level throughout the day, though it showed a declining trend. The Manimala and Pampa rivers also flowed in full spate and breached banks at different points.

As per the rainfall data available with the Hydrology section, Kottayam showed that the Kozha region received the highest downpour of 93.2 mm in the 24 hours that ended on Sunday morning, closely followed by Vaikom with 90.7 mm rains.

As many as 13 district camps were opened across Kottayam, which together accommodated about 220 persons.

In Pathanamthitta, the authorities have opened seven relief camps across the six taluks, which together accommodated 123 persons from 27 families. As per official statistics, Kurudamannil region received 62 mm of rainfall in the24 hours that ended at 8 a.m on Sunday, followed by Konni, which received 54 mm.

The unending gush of flood water from the upper reaches have inundated most parts of the upper and Northern Kuttanad, damaging houses and crops including paddy in several hectares of land.

The squally winds that accompanied the rains the other day had spewed wide-spread destruction along the high-ranges of Kottayam and Pathanamathitta.