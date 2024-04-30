No respite from faecal contamination in Kadambrayar river in Ernakulam district

April 30, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - KOCHI

There has been no drop in the total coliform count, indicating faecal contamination, over the last two years in the Kadambrayar river in Ernakulam.

An analysis of the river quality by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) as part of the National Water Quality Monitoring Programme showed that the average value of total coliform in the last two years was 11,363 MPN per 100 ml. For bathing in a river, the desirable level of faecal coliform is 500 MPN per 100 ml or lesser, according to the CPCB. Samples are collected from fixed locations at Manakkakadavu and Brahmapuram monthly as part of the monitoring programme.

The spike in total coliform indicated illegal discharge of untreated wastewater into the waterbody. A report furnished by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board before the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal on April 25 said that the discharge of domestic effluents from townships and households through drains and creeks resulted in the contamination of the river. Water quality could be improved only after the implementation of major projects including installation of sewage treatment plants and solid waste processing units, it said.

However, the report pointed out that there had been an improvement in the biological oxygen demand (BOD) level in the river. The average BOD value in the last two years was 2.54 mg/l against the previous figure of 6 mg/l. The improvement in BOD level was mainly due to the improvement of river flow following de-silting work and removal of water hyacinth carried out by the Department of Irrigation, the report said.

The Kadambrayar originates from a hill at Arakkapady in Vengola panchayat and extends approximately 27 km downstream. It has a catchment area of approximately 115 sq.km. The waterbody passes through Edathala, Kizhakkambalam, Kunnathunad, and Thrikkakara before joining the Chitrapuzha near Ambalamugal.

