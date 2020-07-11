No respite from cases in Malappuram

Forty-one people were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Malappuram district on Friday. As many as 21 of them were found to have contracted the disease through local transmission. They were tested positive during an intensive surveillance conducted as part of controlling the spread in Ponnani taluk. The remaining 20 cases are persons who arrived from abroad. Among those who got the virus through local transmission were six people above 60 years of age. Among them were fishermen, businessmen, and labourers.

District Medical Officer K. Sakeena said that anyone having come to contact with the infected persons should go into room quarantine at their homes, and should alert the health officials. District control cell can be reached at 0483 2737858, 2737857, 2733251, 2733252, 2733253.

District Medical Officer K. Sakeena said that 456 infected persons were currently under treatment in the district. The total number of COVID-19 patients crossed the 900-mark on Friday. More than 40,000 persons were currently in quarantine.

In Palakkad

Twenty-eight persons tested positive in Palakkad district on Friday. All of them were returnees from abroad and other States.

While 20 had come back from abroad, eight had returned from other States. As many as 244 infected people are currently under treatment in Palakkad. District officials said 12,395 persons were in quarantine. A majority of them are in home quarantine. So far 25,141 samples were sent for testing. As many as 21,808 results were available. The results of 3,333 samples are awaited.

In Kannur

The district recorded 23 cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Of the patients, nine arrived from abroad and 13 from other States. A CISF employee is also among the infected persons. Thirteen persons from Kannur undergoing treatment at various hospitals were discharged on the day. Those who arrived from abroad include residents of Pattayam, Chokli, Mayyil, Malappattam, Mangattidam, Payam, Koothuparamba, Munderi, and a resident of Karnataka who came to Kannur from Riyadh. Those who arrived from other States include residents children aged three, seven and four, a 29-year-old Kolayat resident, residents of Chittariparamba aged 17, 11 and 36; a 40-year-old resident of New Mahi; a 23-year-old resident of Chembilode; a 31-year-old resident of Edakkad; a 53-year-old hailing from Chittariparambu; a 29-year-old from Sreekandapuram; and a 27-year-old from Peralassery. The 31-year-old CISF employee hails from Palakkad.

With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in the district has reached 668. Of them, 375 people were discharged from hospitals. A total of 25,103 people are under observation.

In Kasaragod

The situation in Kasaragod continues to worry Health officials as 11 out of the 17 persons who were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday contracted the disease through contact.

According to District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas, of the remaining patients, three came from abroad and three arrived from other States.

Those who were infected by the virus through contact include two residents of Chengala panchayat, aged 22 and 24, working at a vegetable shop in Kasaragod town; two residents of Madhur panchayat aged 46 and 28; a 25-year-old resident of Kasaragod municipality who runs a fruit shop in Kasaragod; three members of a family aged 21, 41 and 6 residing in Kasaragod municipality; a 35-year-old resident of Muliyar panchayat; a 25-year-old health workers from Chengala panchayat; and a 20-year-old woman who contracted the disease from her father, aged 50, who returned from Mangaluru. Besides the 50-year-old man who came from Mangaluru, those who returned from other States include a 38-year-old from Uttar Pradesh who works at a tailoring shop at Kumbala, and a 23-year-old resident of Mogralputhur panchayat who arrived from Bengaluru.

Those who returned from abroad include a 25-year-old Kumbadage resident and a 30-year-old Delampadi panchayat resident who arrived from Saudi Arabia, and a 50-year-old resident of Thrikkarippur panchayat who arrived from Abu Dhabi.

Four people who were undergoing COVID-19 treatment at various hospitals in the district were discharged on Friday. As many as 6,712 persons are under observation in the district.

In the wake of increasing cases through local transmission, the District Medical Officer has urged the public to remain alert. Four persons working at a vegetable shop in Kasaragod town have been affected along with one person working at a nearby fruit shop. It has been learnt that the owner of the vegetable shop regularly travelled to Mangaluru to buy vegetables. The inspection of vehicles coming from Mangaluru will be tightened.

In Kozhikode

Twelve more positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kozhikode on Friday, taking the total number of active cases from the district to 149.

Health Department officials said a Kozhikode native who was undergoing treatment in Kannur district recovered from the illness on Friday. According to the officials, 103 persons are undergoing treatment at the first-line treatment centre set up at the Lakshadweep Guest House in the city, while 36 are undergoing treatment at the the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode. There are 10 patients from Kozhikode district who are undergoing treatment in COVID-19 care centres in other districts.

As many as 940 people were quarantined on Friday, taking the total number of those under observation to 16,604.

In Thrissur

The district recorded 17 COVID-19 cases and 19 recoveries on Friday. Four members of a family from Vadakkekkad, including a one-year-old girl, who returned from Saudi Arabia on July 7, were tested positive. Two BSF jawans were also tested positive on Friday. A 54-year-old headload worker from Athirappilly was infected through contact. A total of 184 people are currently undergoing treatment in the district, and 15,984 people are under observation.

The District Collector declared three more containment zones in Thrissur on Friday. Wards 6 and 7 of Puthenchira panchayat and Ward 17 of Annamanada panchayat are the new zones. Ward 8 of Nadathara panchayat and Divisions 7, 10, 11, 15, 17, 19, 25 and 26 of Kunnamkulam municipality will continue as containment zones.

(With inputs from Palakkad, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode and Thrissur bureaus)