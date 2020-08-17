No respite for Kottayam as it crosses 100 mark again

MCH doctor among 91 local transmission cases

After a brief gap that lasted just a day, the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Kottayam once again rose to 100 on Sunday.

Of these, 91 persons including a female doctor at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kottayam contracted the disease through local transmission. Nine cases came from outside the State.

Despite the strict containment measures, the number of cases continued to rise in Kottayam and Ettumanur municipalities, which recorded 19 and 18 cases respectively. Vijayapuram Panchayat reported seven cases while Athirampuzha reported six cases. Maravanthuruth, Kanjirappally and Parathodu reported four cases each.

Meanwhile, a tyre manufacturing unit at Vadavathoor has been declared as the first COVID-19 institutional cluster in the district. The district administration initiated the step under provisions of the Disaster Management Act considering that more than 2,500 employees from various Indian States are working here.

In an order, District Collector M.Anjana also directed the District Medical Officer to initiate urgent steps for cluster containment measures in the factory campus. Directions have been also issued to the district police to provide necessary assistance for the Health Department in containing the virus spread here.

Discharged

Meanwhile, 61 persons who recovered from the disease were discharged from various treatment centres here.

The district currently has 623 active cases and 9,871 persons under surveillance, sources said.