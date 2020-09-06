No respite for Alappuzha with 221 new cases

ALAPPUZHA

06 September 2020 23:05 IST

200 get virus through local transmission

After a gap of two weeks, COVID-19 cases crossed the 200-mark again in the district with 221 people testing positive for the disease on Sunday.

Among the fresh cases, 200 patients acquired the virus through local transmission.

Twelve people who came from other States and nine from abroad also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The 200 locally transmitted cases include 34 from Alappuzha and 22 each from Arattupuzha and Kayamkulam. Rest of the contact cases were reported from Ezhupunna (10), Pallippuram (9), Krishnapuram (9), Thamarakulam (7), Thanneermukkom (7), Chengannur (6), Purakkad (6), Thuravoor (6), Bharanikavu (5), Aroor (5), Mannancherry (5), Cheppad (5), Thaikkal (4), Mavelikara (3), Ambalappuzha (3), Thaikkattussery (3), two cases each from Mulakuzha, Kumarapuram, Vandanam, Pallippad, Budhanoor, Mannar, Panavally, Mararikulam and one case each from Pathiyoor, Ramankary, Nooranad, Cherthala, Veliayanad, Haripad, Thalavady, Venmony, Thazhakkara, Kanichukulangara, Kanjikuzhy, Thakazhi and Chennithala

Meanwhile, 36 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in hospitals in the district tested negative.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district now stands at 1,573.

The district reported one more COVID-19 related death, taking the official death toll to 16. The deceased was identified as a 61-year-old man from Karumady. He died on September 2.

Containment zones

Wards 4, 5 and 14 in Mannar, parts of ward 2 in Krishnapuram, parts of ward 6, 7 and 9 in Pallippuram grama panchayat and parts of ward 48 in Alappuzha municipality were declared as containment zones.