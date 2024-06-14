No resolution at meeting on academic calendar

Saturday will be a working day for primary and high schools in the State. Teachers’ cluster trainings were scheduled to be held on Saturday according to the recently published school academic calendar.

However, in the wake of the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala communicating earlier in the week that the trainings had been put off, Director of General Education (DGE) Shanavas S. has announced that Saturday will be a working day for schools.

Meanwhile, an urgent meeting called by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty with representatives of teachers’ organisations in the wake of protests against the alleged unilateral imposition of 220 academic days concluded without a resolution to the issue.

A teachers’ organisation affiliated to the Opposition had announced that teachers would go on mass leave on Saturday. Protests were also held in front of the DGE office.

At the meeting, the Minister stuck to his earlier stand on 220 days citing a High Court order. He agreed to take a relook at the decision to impose 220 working days for classes I to VIII when the Right to Education Act laid down 800 working hours for lower primary and 1,000 working hours for upper primary classes. However, the organisations were asked to approach the court on other issues related to the calendar.

The Kerala Pradesh School Teachers’ Association (KPSTA) alleged that many teachers’ forum representatives could not attend the hastily convened meeting.

It also demanded that since the teacher cluster training had been put off, the government should withdraw the decision to make June 15, Saturday, a working day. If the Minister continued to ignore the demand of all teachers’ organisations but the Kerala School Teachers’ Association, he would their non-cooperation, it said.

The All Kerala School Teachers’ Association (AKSTU) said it would observe a protest day in schools on Saturday by wearing badges seeking a relook at the “unscientifically” prepared calendar.

It would also take a march to the DGE’s office on June 22. At least the lower primary students should be exempted from attending school for six days a week. Instead of school on Saturdays after five working days in a week, extra hours should be found on other working days if need be, the AKSTU’s petition to the Minister said.

The National Teachers’ Union (NTU) also demanded that June 15, Saturday, be declared a holiday since it was the sixth working day this week. The Minister agreed to re-examine the decision to have 220 working days for primary classes since he was aware that it would not stand legal scrutiny, the union said, calling on the government to hold discussions on the issue without being obstinate about it.

The Kerala School Teachers’ Association (KSTA), in a statement, said despite the Minister’s assurance that the academic calendar would be re-examined, the decision of some teachers’ organisations to go on mass leave without keeping students’ interests in mind was not desirable.

All teachers should have faith in the Minister’s promise that talks would be held to address their concerns and stay away from the mass leave planned for June 15.

