No relief yet for family of Anjana Chandran, who died of Hepatitis A in Vengoor panchayat

The Kerala government is yet to take a call on whether to extend financial assistance to the family of 27-year-old Anjana Chandran of Vengoor, who succumbed to Hepatitis A infection at a private hospital in Kochi on July 13.

Despite repeated pleas from various quarters, the authorities have not taken a decision on whether to extend a helping hand to the family that had incurred medical and other related expenses of around ₹25 lakh.

A resident of Kaippilly ward, Anjana was among the 253 persons who were diagnosed with Hepatitis A after consuming water supplied through the pipeline network of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) from its pumping station at Choorathodu. She was on ventilator support for over 75 days, and the death occurred following multi-organ dysfunction.

Though the district administration had recommended assistance for her family in view of the prolonged hospitalisation, the government has not yet responded to it. A magisterial inquiry into jaundice outbreak in Vengoor panchayat found that wilful negligence on the part of the KWA and the local body authorities had resulted in the health crisis that claimed four lives.

The family had received around ₹12 lakh as help from contributions made by various individuals and organisations. The panchayat, which had initiated a fund collection drive among the public, had provided ₹75,000 to the family as relief. It had provided ₹1.75 lakh to Sreekanth, Anjana’s husband, who also had an extended stay at a private hospital after being diagnosed with the viral infection.

Eldhose Kunnappilly, MLA representing Perumbavoor, had urged the government to provide an assistance of ₹10 lakh to Anjana’s family.

