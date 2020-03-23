Coronavirus | No regular sittings for HC from March 24

The Kerala High Court on Monday decided to declare holidays from March 24 to April 8 in view of the COVID-19 threat.
The decision was taken at a Full Court meeting held on Monday morning. Earlier in the day, Advocate General C.P. Sudhakara Prasad met Chief Justice S. Manikumar and conveyed the request of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that holidays be given for the court in view of the coronavirus threat.
It is learnt that as per the decision, the High Court will, however, have sittings on Tuesdays and Fridays and only urgent cases such as sentence suspension, custody, Habeas Corpus, regular and anticipatory bail cases would be taken up on these days till April 8.
There will be a sitting on Thursday.
It is also leant that a special bench would be constituted to hear public interest cases of urgent nature during the holidays.
