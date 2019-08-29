No regrets on Sabarimala stance: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the government has no regrets about its handling of the Sabarimala issue or its pro-women stance.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Vijayan said the government had no choice but to uphold the Supreme Court order that opened the temple to women of all ages. If the Supreme Court rescinded the law, the State would comply with the decision. It had no voice in the matter.

In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which sought to capitalise on the emotive issue had betrayed its supporters. After the BJP came to power at the Centre, the party dismissed the possibility of a new law to circumvent the Supreme Court decision on the ground that it would be unconstitutional.

There was no political reason for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government to feel miserably self-critical for having stood for gender equality. It had no regret for having supported women who turned out in large numbers to form a human wall in support of gender equality and renaissance values.

The government would continue to support social forces that stood to protect the social dividends and secular values of the 19th century Renaissance Movement as espoused by a galaxy of social reformers from Kerala.

Mr. Vijayan said spiritual leaders headed the Renaissance Movement in Kerala and not atheists. The BJP and the Congress had attempted to conflate the government's support for renaissance values with atheism. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] was self-critical for not having countered the propaganda unleashed by political rivals on the eve of the Lok Sabha election more effectively.

The Chief Minister announced legal aid cells to help Keralites jailed in foreign countries on frivolous charges. He said the State had freed scores of Keralites from jails in the Gulf, notably from Sharjah by appealing to the Sultan.

Similarly, the government had appealed to the Centre to help SNDP Yogam leader Thushar Vellappally when the authorities in Dubai arrested him in connection with a cheque case.

Mr. Vijayan refused to comment on the arrest of the son of Gokulam Gopalan, widely seen as a rival of Mr. Natesan in the SNDP politics, on comparable charges in the Gulf.