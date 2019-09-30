No regrets for signing apology: Perumal Murugan

Tamil writer Perumal Murugan has said he does not regret signing an unconditional apology after he came under sustained attack from caste-based groups who protested against his novel Mathorubhagan.

“However, as a writer, the incident has changed me, and I am no more the same creative person who thought very realistically or technically to write views,” he told The Hindu.

The writer was at Irrikkur here to attend a book review function ‘Veranda Chayapidika (tea shop) Pusthaka Charcha’ on Sunday.

“I am more conscious about using words and expressing things,” he said, adding that the book Poonachi was the culmination of such an effort.

However, it does not mean his creativity has been restricted, rather it has made him more creative to think differently, he observed.

The writer said though the apology by him was criticised, it was a conscious decision and the ideal way to handle the situation, he added.

He said the oppressed were raising their voice like never before. However, the question is who is writing about them, he added.

The oppressed do not accept their issues being told by a writer of an upper caste as they feel that their views are best expressed by themselves, Mr. Murugan said.

“The real problem for writers now is writing about religion and caste,” he said, adding that they were forced to write without mentioning them.

Later, during a review of Poonachi, he answered questions from participants at the programme.