No regret in remarks about Manipur: Suresh Gopi

November 05, 2023 05:57 am | Updated 05:57 am IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Responding to the Thrissur Archdiocese’s criticism of his recent remarks about the Manipur issue, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suresh Gopi said he did not have any regrets about his comments.

“There is no change in my stance. The archdiocese has the freedom to express its opinion,” he said here on Saturday.

In the November edition of Catholicasabha, its mouthpiece, the archdiocese criticised Mr. Gopi’s remarks about the Manipur issue that “People here do not have to worry about Uttar Pradesh and Manipur. There are men there to handle the issues”. The archdiocese asked where were those ‘men’ when Manipur was burning.

He shouted at a woman reporter who asked a question about the case related to his indecent behaviour towards a reporter in Kozhikode. Agitated, he even asked her to move back.

