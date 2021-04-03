No redemption for Kadakampally: Nirmala

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithararaman has lashed out at the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, saying that even women devotees were attacked in the name of Sabarimala.

Addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election rally at Cherpulassery near here on Saturday, Ms. Sitharaman said that Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran would not get redemption even after 600 years of tapasya (penance). She said Mr. Surendran had worked against the faithful on the Sabarimala issue.

Ms. Sitharaman said that devotees would not forgive the government for using lathis against them. She said Kerala had become a State with the largest debt, and unemployment had peaked.

She made fun of the government for declaring a Crime Branch investigation against Central agencies. According to her, the government turned against Central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) soon after several names, including that of the Chief Minister, came out in gold and currency smuggling cases.

She made fun of the government for declaring a Crime Branch investigation against the ED, saying that it was like Satan running after Durga.

BJP candidate in Shoranur Sandeep Warrier addressed the rally.