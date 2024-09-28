GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No quarry operations to be permitted within 300 metres of transmission line towers

Published - September 28, 2024 07:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has issued orders stating that no quarry operations will be allowed within 300 metres of transmission line towers.

The KSEB had reduced this mandatory buffer to 100 metres in 2012, but has now been forced to reset it at 300 metres in line with the new Central Electricity Authority (CEA) regulations.

The KSEB Chief Engineers (Transmission) for the north and south regions reported to the board management that the distance should be reset at 300 metres for the safety of the towers. They observed that the vibrations caused by frequent blasting in quarries may damage tower footings, structure foundations and basements if the distance is kept at 100 metres.

“Further, during the blasting, fast moving exploded stone parts may hit the tower structures which may cause damages to the insulators, tower lightning arrestors etc. resulting in breakdown of the EHT line and supply interruptions,” they noted.

Clause 65(2) of the CEA (Measures relating to Safety and Electric Supply) Regulations dated September 20, 2010, bans “blasting for any purpose” within 300 metres from the boundary of substations or from electric supply lines of voltage exceeding 650 V or tower structures without written permission.

However, the KSEB had revised the distance to 100 metres in the case of transmission lines (while keeping 300 metres for sub stations) in 2012. But the new CEA regulations issued in 2023 also stipulate that the distance should be 300 metres for transmission lines and substations, forcing the KSEB to amend the 2012 order.

Published - September 28, 2024 07:40 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.