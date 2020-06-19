‘No protection for NoRKs returning from abroad’

The government’s stance that Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) returning from abroad cannot be given protection like those given to migrant labourers working in the State has come in for criticism.

The order of Principal Secretary, Department of Non-Resident Keralite Affairs, that “NoRKs returning from abroad are different from migrant workers from other States” has become controversial. The order has come at a time when the State government has requested the Central government that COVID-19 tests should be conducted on NoRKs.

“No protection can be given to overseas returnees like those given to migrant workers as specified in the Supreme Court order,” said the Principal Secretary’s order in the wake of a clarification sought by the High Court. The High Court had sought the State to consider persons coming from foreign countries as migrant workers for the sake of extending certain benefits.

BJP State president K. Surendran said the order was an insult to the NoRKs who had toiled in alien countries to bring in foreign remittances. The government should take steps to withdraw the controversial order.

Mr. Surendran criticised the government for not coming forward to protect the returnees. He said the move of the State government to conduct COVID-19 tests abroad and bring only those testing negative in flights to the State was not practical.

The expat community is also upset over the government stance to deny them air fare, health screening and free quarantine facilities.