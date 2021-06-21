Kerala

No proposal to shift legal jurisdiction from Kerala High Court, says Lakshadweep administration

The Save Lakshadweep Janakeeya Kootayma, a conclave of various organisations, held a people's protest before the Lakshadweep administration office in Kochi on Monday. Hibi Eden, MP, and others participated in the protest held to denounce the alleged repression of the islanders by the administration.   | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The Lakshadweep administration has said there was no proposal to shift its legal jurisdictions from the Kerala High Court to the Karnataka High Court. The news of shifting the jurisdiction of high from Kerala to Karnataka is baseless and is devoid of truth, said a communication here.

The administration has also said there were only 319 active COVID-19 cases in the islands and that the situation had been stabilised. But it said there was a need to regulate the movement of people to ensure strict enforcement of prescribed containment strategies, focus on the surveillance and strict observance of standard COVID-19 protocols to prevent further spread of the virus in the islands as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Complete shutdown

The district collector has imposed complete shutdown during the weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) and night curfew is in place between 5 p.m. and 6 a.m. Hotels in the islands will function between 7.30 a.m. and 9. 30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on all days. The hotels will operate in accordance with the COVID-19 protocol.

The district administration has also said that political, social and religious functions will be allowed only with the permission of the collector. Fishing activities, developmental works and construction activities will be allowed during the period with prior permission from the collector or block development officer, the communication added.


