No progress in highway works

More than a month had passed since Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari asked the contract company to expedite works of the Mannuthy-Wadakkunchery stretch of NH 544 and repair the existing road urgently.

But the company, which did not abide by the directives of the Kerala High Court and the human rights commission earlier, has ignored the Union Minister’s instructions, with no considerable progress in works.

The Union Minister gave an instruction to the KMC, the contract company, after a meeting he convened with MPs from Kerala and the officials concerned with NH development.

Union Minister V. Muraleedharan, who visited Kuthiran recently, had also give an ultimatum of seven days to complete the repair works of the existing road.

But even after 14 days there is no progress in the works.

The company just removed the sand bags kept to stop landslips there. It is yet to build a proper wall there.

233 lives lost

According to an RTI query, 233 lives had been lost in accidents on the Mannuthy-Wadakkunchery stretch in the last 10 years since the contract of work for the six-lane national highway was signed in 2009.

The Mannuthy-Wadakkunchery stretch is a strategic route of transportation connecting Kerala with neighbouring States.

The contract company had not implemented the safety measures, as instructed by the Kerala High Court and the Indian Road Congress. It even failed to repair the existing road.

T.N. Prathapan, MP, and senior Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran had earlier written to the Union Minster to conduct an investigation against the KMC and officials of the National Highways Authority of India, who they alleged were responsible for the delay in works.

Criticising the indifferent attitude of the company and the blind support given to it by the NHAI officials, Mr. Sudheeran alleged a nexus between them.

He demanded penal action against the company and to terminate the firm from the project.