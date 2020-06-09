No private buses in 6 districts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

09 June 2020 23:49 IST

Only around 200 of 12,500 private buses operate in the State on Tuesday

Private bus operators opted to keep their vehicles off the road in six districts on Tuesday with a view to pressuring the government for a fare hike to offset the operational loss due to poor patronage arising out of COVID-19.

Private buses did not operate in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kasaragod. A private bus that operated came under attack in Kottayam. In all, around 200 of the 12,500 private buses operated in the State on Tuesday.

As the police imposed heavy penalties on the operators who permitted commuters beyond the seating capacity on Monday, only skeletal services were operated on Tuesday.

With more people venturing out following the easing of the lockdown, the lack of public transport buses is causing hardships to many.

Operators’ claim

More operators are withdrawing services, failing to get revenue to meet their fuel and salary costs, chairman of the joint action council of the private bus owners Lawerence Babu said.

In view of the pandemic, the council had left the decision to operate services to the operators as they feared retaliatory action from the government.

The tussle between private bus operators who are up in arms demanding a hike in bus fare or restoration of the increased fare and the government turned murkier with the All Kerala Bus Operators Forum approaching the High Court and getting a stay. Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran did not hide his displeasure and announced that the government will file an appeal.

While the council is trying to be in the good books of the government, associations under it do not share the view. The legal remedy sought by the association based in Thrissur is a case in point. The private bus operators are also trying to project the suicide of a bus driver in the constituency of Mr. Saseendran in Kozhikode.

Confusion prevails

Confusion also prevails among the operators over the stance of the government and over the lack of initiative to solve the crisis facing the private bus industry.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation is also groping in the dark as the services are run at a heavy loss due to poor patronage. It operated 2,390 services on Tuesday compared to 2,256 services on Monday.