No power to run escalators at rail station

Lack of power connection has delayed the commissioning of escalators, installed at the railway station in Thiruvalla after much demand and pressure.

It was in December 2016 that the decision to install the escalators was taken utilising the local area development funds of Anto Antony, MP, and P.J. Kurien, former Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Both Mr Antony and Prof. Kurien allotted ₹1 crore each for the escalator project.

Foot overbridge

Construction of a new foot overbridge too became necessary to link the escalators with the three platforms.

The Railways launched the works estimated at ₹2.82 crore in 2018.

The installation of both the escalators, linking platforms I and II, was completed in December 2019 and the Railways conducted their trial run too in the same month.

To power the escalators, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) installed an additional transformer on the railway station premises early in December 2019.

The Railways deposited ₹35 lakh with the KSEB for this and for laying of new power transmission lines to facilitate the operation of the escalators.

However, the transformer has not yet been connected to the railway station here.

This is reportedly owing to lack of coordination between the KSEB and the engineering wing of the Railways.

‘Cold war’

The problem propped up apparently because the Railways objected to the laying of overhead transmission lines along the railway station without obtaining prior permission from the utility’s engineering department.

The work on laying power lines was disrupted with the Railways objecting to the cutting of a few tree branches in its property, leading to a ‘cold war’ or rather an ‘ego clash’ between the two public sector companies.