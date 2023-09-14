HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

No power tariff hike on the cards: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Dismisses fears of hike caused by the cancellation of long-term power contracts

September 14, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Seeking to allay concerns regarding the possibility of yet another hike in power tariff, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the government does not intend to transfer the additional financial burden created by the recent scrapping of long-term power contracts on consumers.

He was also critical of the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC)’s order, which “went against the State’s interests”, when the issue came up for discussion in the Assembly on Thursday.

M. Vincent, MLA, who raised the topic during the Question Hour, appeared to place the blame on the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and the KSERC for the crisis that left the former to purchase power at hefty rates ranging from ₹5.12 to ₹6.34 per unit in place of the electricity that the State used to receive at ₹4.29 a unit under the cancelled agreements. The Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd. (KSEB) incurred daily losses hovering between ₹4 crore and ₹7 crore as a result.

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty, who attributed the KSERC order to certain procedural deviations when the contracts were signed in 2014, said the KSEB would have suffered a loss of nearly ₹6,000 crore over 25 years by way of such irregularities. For one, the company had then issued two tenders at different rates within five days to purchase 850 MW of power.

While Mr. Vincent demanded a vigilance investigation against the then KSEB chairman M. Sivansankar, the Minister said a preliminary probe is underway.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the State faced the twin dangers of requiring to pay huge compensations to the power generators for the cancelled agreements and having to purchase electricity under new deals at exorbitant rates. Under such circumstances, apprehensions are rife that the additional burden incurred by the government will be imposed as surcharge on the public who are already reeling under the impacts of the recent hike in power tariff.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.