No power cut or load-shedding for now: Minister

Summer-time consumption continues to soar in State

The present power scenario in the State does not call for power cut or load-shedding, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty informed the Assembly on Thursday.

The Minister was responding to questions on the power situation given the increase in daily electricity consumption triggered by rising summer temperature.

Internal power generation is being supplemented with 1,215 MW power sourced through long-term contracts with independent generators and 1,714 MW through long-term deals with the central generating stations.

Anticipating the rise in demand during the summer, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has streamlined domestic hydropower generation and ensured additional supply through electricity 'banking' agreements with other States, according to the Minister.

The daily demand-supply gap was being filled through purchases from the power exchanges at low rates. Steps had also been taken to tackle a potential shortage through short-term power purchase deals via the DEEP (Discovery of Efficient Electricity Price) of the Ministry of Power, he said.

Summer-time consumption is soaring in Kerala, with the State recording an all-time high consumption of 89.6 MU on Tuesday. On Wednesday, consumption stood at 89.25 MU.