No power curbs till August 16

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will take a call on imposing power restrictions, including load-shedding, on August 16 after reviewing the inflow into major reservoirs and the rainfall in the next fortnight.

A decision in this regard was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by KSEB Chairman N.S. Pillai at the KSEB headquarters here on Saturday. Board Directors, Heads of the Generation, Transmission, System Operation and Planning wings and officials attended the meeting.

“The overall storage position in the reservoirs has gone up from 12.2% [507.2 million unit (mu)] on July 15 to 21% (869.5 mu) on August 1. The increase in water flow due to rain in the catchment areas has helped us store 362.3 mu. The water is sufficient for power generation for 86 days only. We are pinning out hopes on the IMD [India Meteorological Department] forecast of good rainfall in the next fortnight,” the KSEB chairman told mediapersons after the meeting.

Only 21%

Compared to the 92% water level in the reservoirs on August 1, 2018, the overall water level in reservoirs is only 21%. There is a deficit of 50% of water available for power generation now compared to the figures in the past 10 years. The poor rainfall in the catchment areas of the two major dams of Idukki and Sabarigiri is a concern for the KSEB, Mr. Pillai said.

The KSEB Chairman said the meeting reviewed all aspects of power generation and on sourcing power from the exchanges as the maximum power import capability of the State a day was 63 to 64 mu compared to the daily consumption of 75 mu.

The demand for 73 mu of power daily in the State could be met without imposing power restrictions and the meeting decided to take a call after reviewing the water inflow and rainfall, he said. Although the State is eligible for 1,600 MW from the Central pool, the State is able to draw only 1,050 MW-1,060 MW due to annual maintenance work in generators and other hitches. There is a shortfall of 540 MW from the Central pool. In addition, there is a shortfall of 253 MW from the 1,100 MW that the KSEB gets through long-term power purchase agreements.

It was decided to overcome the deficit by buying maximum power from exchanges and to seek the permission of the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission for buying power on short-term basis from the e-portal of the Centre.