No police data sharing with ULCCS, govt. informs HC

The State government on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that the IT division of the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) has not been authorised to access Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) data or the software as part of ‘blockchain passport verification’.

In an affidavit filed in response to a petition of Congress State secretary Jyothikumar Chamakkala challenging an order granting the society access to the CCTNS, the government pointed out that no CCTNS data were being shared with the ULCCS or any other extraneous agency.

The court had earlier stayed the order granting the society access to the CCTNS.

The affidavit further said the ULCCS had been entrusted with the task of developing proof of concept of the application for providing passport verification/police clearance certificate.

The access was not meant for the ULCCS team but for the application software developed by the ULCCS team.

The ULCCS had been instructed that after completing the development of the application, it should be transferred to the State police.

The application shall be accessed and used by the system administrator of the Kerala Police and that the ULCCS shall have no access to the software.

The earlier orders issued by the government had not been given effect till date. The misgiving about the data being shared with the ULCCS had arisen because of a typographical error in the order.

The State Police Chief had already issued an order in this regard on January 10.

The affidavit further said the CCTNS application was being used by all State police forces in the country. Though the blockchain-based passport verification application had been developed by the ULCCS, it did not have access to the data held either by the passport verification application or the CCTNS application.