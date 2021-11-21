Kerala

‘No plans to completely stop free food kits’, says G.R. Anil

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil has denied reports quoting him saying that the State government will not give free food kits to deserving people anymore.

Opening an adalat to clear files here on Saturday, he clarified that the government distributed free food kits at a time when the pandemic had hit our population hard. Since the situation is improving now, they were not being distributed. If there is a need to resume the distribution, the government would definitely think about it. The government wants to ensure that no one was facing starvation in the State, he said.


