No plan to raise milk price: Minister

Kerala will be self-sufficient in milk production in two years: Chinchu Rani

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, and Milk Co-operatives J. Chinchu Rani said the government had no plans to raise the price of Milma milk.

“It is not practical to increase the price of the milk to improve dairy farmers’ revenue. The best way for that is to reduce the price of cattle feed,” the Minister told mediapersons here on Friday. Many projects, including an insurance scheme, had been implemented for dairy farmers, she added.

Kerala would attain self-sufficiency in milk production in two years. “We have implemented many projects. More cows will be brought to the State in the coming days. We will soon have excess milk production,” the Minister said.