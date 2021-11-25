No plan to hike milk price, says Milma chairman

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 November 2021 17:45 IST

Milk cooperative records increase in both procurement and sales

There is no plan at present to hike Milma milk prices, K.S. Mani, Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) chairman, said on Thursday.

Milma does not have any price revision proposal before it at the moment. Moreover, the State Government had declared that a hike was not on the cards, Mr. Mani said. Milk prices were last hiked by ₹4 per litre in September 2019.

The milk cooperative has recorded an increase in both milk procurement and sales in the State over the past year. But there is still potential to increase both, Mr. Mani said.

The average daily procurement by Milma currently stands at 15.5 lakh litres and sales, 14.25 lakh litres (till October this year). This was respectively 13.51 lakh litres and 13.1 lakh litres in 2020-21.

Milma was currently focussing on helping dairy farmers cut production costs, Mr. Mani said. For helping farmers overcome COVID 19-induced economic hardships, cattle feed was supplied at subsidised rates.

In September this year, Milma had launched the ‘Milma Gomathi Gold Cattle Feed gift coupon scheme,’ which offers benefits worth more than ₹3 crore to dairy farmers.

The milk powder plant at Malappuram is expected to be operational within a year, Mr. Mani said. It will have a capacity to process around 1.3 lakh litres of milk a day, he said.