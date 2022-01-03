No plan to appeal against CBI probe order: Bar Council

KOCHI

03 January 2022 19:53 IST

‘Govt. will be informed that forum endorses HC verdict’

Joseph John, chairman, Bar Council of Kerala(BCK), has said that the council do not propose to file an appeal before the Supreme Court against the Kerala High Court verdict ordering a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the misappropriation of money from the Advocate Welfare Fund.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that, in fact, it was the BCK that had taken the initiative to get the misappropriation that took place during 2007-2015 investigated by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau(VACK).

Will cooperate

The council would fully cooperate with the CBI probe as it wanted to bring the whole truth out.

He said that nobody in the council had demanded that an appeal be filed. Some members were trying to create a smoke screen by raking up a controversy on the issue. He pointed out that it would have been inappropriate for the bar council meeting attended by the Advocate General to give a recommendation in this regard to the government.

The BCK would soon inform the government that the council endorsed the verdict of the High Court. The council would not allow those who had swindled lawyers’ money to go scot-free, he added.