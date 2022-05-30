No plan for aided school postings through PSC: Sivankutty

Teachers making arrangements for welcoming students when the school reopens at the Government Upper Primary School, Aranattukara, near Thrissur. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

The government is not mulling leaving appointments in aided schools to the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC), Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

Addressing mediapersons here on Monday, Mr. Sivankutty said representatives of aided school managements had made some statements on the basis of doubts on the matter. However, the government had not yet considered handing over aided sector appointments to the PSC. Aided schools, he emphasised, had made a huge contribution to the State’s education sector.

The government, however, would take steps to ensure social justice in all educational institutions, Mr. Sivankutty said.

CPI(M) central committee member A.K. Balan had a few days ago triggered a controversy by telling a news channel that the government should, ideally, leave appointments in State-funded educational institutions to the PSC.

His remarks had drawn flak from the Nair Service Society and the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council.

Temporary appointments

On making temporary appointments in schools under the General Education department through the employment exchange, Mr. Sivankutty said no school should experience shortage of teachers.

At present, interviews were being conducted jointly by parent-teacher associations and representatives of local bodies for making daily-wage appointments. This would continue. However, though vacancies were being filled in such a manner temporarily, these should be reported to the employment exchange.

When candidates for teachers’ appointment are found in employment exchanges, interviews would be held, and those selected would replace those appointed earlier on daily wages.