No pilgrimage through forest path this year

IDUKKI

06 November 2021 19:07 IST

Travel through the forest path to Sabarimala will not be allowed this year also during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season, which will begin on November 16.

At an online meeting held on Friday by District Collector Sheeba George to review arrangements for the pilgrim season, it was decided to ban travel through the Sathram route considering the safety of the pilgrims.

On the main roads hit by landslips, single-line traffic will be allowed. Special squads of various departments will be formed to check the quality of food served to pilgrims. Police aid posts will be set up to help the pilgrims. Control rooms will be opened at the taluk office at Peerumade and Manjumala village office.

Advertising

Advertising

Steps have been taken for registration of temporary roadside shops. The institutions providing free food to pilgrims should register at the respective local body. Road directions and warning boards in accident prone areas should be in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and English.

The Collector also directed the District Medical Officer to make available services of doctors during night time. Local bodies should arrange resting places, toilets, and bathroom facilities. Waste management system should be strengthened.

The Peerumade Tahsildar will coordinate the works. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will initially start eight special services for pilgrims, which will be increased considering the requirement.