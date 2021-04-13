No physical verification of vehicles for registration

Sweeping changes to make process hassle-free

From April 15, owners of vehicles with fully built body from manufacturers need not take their vehicles to registering authorities for physical verification to get it registered.

Sweeping changes are being ushered in the State on a directive of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to curb corruption, make the system transparent and vehicle registration process hassle-free for owners.

Approval certificates

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) can refer to the mandatory type approval certificates of the vehicle models approved by testing agencies while registering a vehicle. In the new system, those wishing to reserve a fancy number for their vehicle will have to submit an application and the dealer will have to include it in the software. Temporary registration will be allowed for the time being as software upgrade is to be undertaken by the MVD. But, the vehicle will not be released from the showroom by the dealer.

Temporary registration for six months will be allowed for those purchasing chassis for taking it to other States for bodybuilding.

State Transport Commissioner M.R. Ajith Kumar says dealers will have to upload details via Parivahan after scrutiny of documents submitted by vehicle owners. Those intentionally uploading faulty documents will have to pay a penalty equivalent to 10 times the road tax of the vehicle as per Section 192 B(3) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules.

The documents uploaded by the dealer till 4 p.m. will be scrutinised by the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector the same day and registration number will be issued. The registering authority will issue the registration certificate after the file is verified by the supervisory officer.

Temporary registration

Those who have secured temporary registration and fail to get a fancy number in the auction can intimate the officer concerned if they do not want to participate in another auction. They will be allotted a registration number as per the procedure and the RC will reach their home by post.

The dealers have been asked to ensure that vehicles that had completed the registration process should be allowed to roll out of the showroom only after uploading the details of the high security registration plate.