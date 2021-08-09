No personal animosity towards anyone: Mueenali

Muslim Youth League national vice president Sayed Mueenali Shihab, whose charges against Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty stirred up a hornets’ nest in the party, has said that he will not encourage those fishing in muddy waters.

Many IUML detractors led by former minister K.T. Jaleel had joined hands and launched a broadside against the party, particularly Mr. Kunhalikutty, in the wake of Mr. Mueenali’s charges.

During a press meet held at Kozhikode a few days ago, Mr. Mueenali, son of IUML State president Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, said Mr. Kunhalikutty was responsible for an Enforcement Directorate notice served on his father.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Mr. Mueenali said the party was more important for him and that he would work to strengthen the party. “I have no personal animosity towards anyone,” he said.

“Everything will be settled soon. I won’t encourage those who are trying to fish in muddy waters. My first priority will be to take care of my father’s health,” he said.