No permit to vehicles without specified lighting: High Court

Stage carriers that are not fitted with specified lighting, light-signalling devices, and retro-reflectors shall not be granted permit to operate in any route, the High Court has said.

It was on a petition challenging the amendments to the Kerala Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules, 2019 which provide that stage carriers older than 20 years from the date of registration shall not be permitted to be operated as ordinary or city services that the court passed the order on Monday.

The court ordered that vehicles that do not comply with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Rules shall not be issued fitness certificates. If any fitness certificate has been issued, it shall be cancelled. Any person who drives or causes or allows motor vehicles to be driven in violation of the standards set for road safety shall be proceeded against. The drivers of such vehicles shall be disqualified for three months from holding licence. The owner of such a vehicle shall also be proceeded against for altering the vehicle in a manner not permitted under the Act and Rules, the court ordered.

The court also directed the Transport Commissioner, Kerala, to act against the vehicles fitted with unauthorised crash guard/bull bar/foot step posing serious safety concerns to pedestrians.