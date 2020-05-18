Kerala

No pass for inter-district travel from today

Pass will be mandatory for travel during night time

Inter-district travel from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. will not require pass from May 19 except for containment zones.

Travellers will only have to produce their identity card, State Police Chief Loknath Behera said here on Monday.

However, police pass will be mandatory for travel between districts during night time, except for essential services.

Special task force units of the police will be deployed in cities and small towns to ensure the use of masks by the general public.

Free masks

Masks would be supplied free of cost in rural areas under the #BaskInTheMask campaign.

Mr. Behera said the police had tightened controls and stepped up surveillance in containment zones following the extension of the nationwide lockdown.

Inspections would be carried out at check-posts, airports, railway stations and seaports and persons undergoing home quarantine would be strictly monitored.

He said the test phase of the revised schedule to ensure that only 50% of the staff were on duty at police stations had come into effect.

Steps had been taken to ensure that the reform did not affect the functioning of stations, he added.

