No pandemic impact on DUK campus placements

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 November 2021 19:20 IST

Leading IT firms recruit students to specialist roles

The pandemic has little impact on campus placements at Digital University Kerala (DUK) where several M.Sc. students of the 2019-21 batch were recruited by leading information technology (IT) companies to specialist roles.

Nearly 90% of the eligible students in the computer science streams were recruited for positions such as data scientist, data analyst, digital media analyst, cyber associate, security engineer, AI/Machine Learning engineer and so on by firms, including Caterpillar, TCS, Deloitte, Tata Elxsi, H&R Block, Ernst and Young, Cognizant and Primera Technologies.

Growing demand

Pointing out that campus placements held online remained unaffected during the pandemic, DUK Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath said recruitment to specialist roles was testimony to the growing demand for trained candidates in latest technologies.

The average cost to company (CTC) of the selected candidates is ₹4.5 lakh per annum with the highest offer being ₹11.6 lakh per annum.

New batch

Official sources said that many students in their final semesters (2022 batch) had been able to work on live projects in leading R&D organisations such as Space Applications Centre of ISRO, IIST, TERI School of Advanced Studies, NATPAC, NCESS and so on. Campus placements have also begun for the 2022 batch.