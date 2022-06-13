No one will be blocked, black clothes will not be banned: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that action will be taken against forces that are spinning false stories

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has warned that some forces with a vested interest are spreading out false propaganda and that everyone in the State has the right to dress in any style and colour they like

Addressing a function at the Kerala State Library council meeting in Kannur on June 13, the Chief Minister said that in Kerala, a section of the people through various struggles have won the right to hide breast and the right to walk.

“The State, which has such a history of struggles, there is an effort to spread a fierce propaganda that there is an effort to block the right to walk freely and to wear black masks and clothes,” Mr. Vijayan said. A situation where a section of people are unable to walk with freedom will never take place again in this State, he assured.

There may be certain forces in the society who have old way of thoughts and expecting certain things to happen here. However, a State like Kerala will not allow and accept that, he added.

The Chief Minister further said that the Left was at the forefront for what the State has achieved.

The Left Government will be with the people to preserve the uniqueness of our State in every possible way, and the government is committed to it, he said and added that action will be taken against forces that are spinning false stories