No one will be be denied treatment for lack of money: Health Minister 

Kerala will be made health hub; attack on health workers will not be tolerated 

May 19, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Nobody in the State will be denied heath care due to lack of money. This is the basic policy of the Left Democratic Front government, Health Minister Veena George has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating medical facilities including an oxygen plant, paediatric ICU, and bronchoscopy unit at Thrissur General Hospital on Friday.

Addressing the function, Ms George said attacks on health workers would not be tolerated in the State. “Violence against health workers will be dealt with stringent punishments. Society has a responsibility to ensure safety for the health workers,” she said.

Almost 70% of people in the State have been depending on government hospitals for their health care. ‘‘We have quality health-care facilities in government hospitals. The government aims at protection of the entire family while transforming primary health centres in the State into family health centres. We are keen on providing quality treatment for children,’’ the Minister said.

She said that robotic surgery would be started at the Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, and Malabar Cancer Centre at Thalassery soon. The government aimed at transforming the State into a health hub.

The Minister inaugurated development projects worth ₹5 crore at the General Hospital.

The LDF government had been implementing projects with a vision for the next 25 years in the State, the Minister said.

She inaugurated the inpatient block of the District Homeopathy hospital in Thrissur, built at ₹4.82 crore. The building in five floors has facilities including lifts, a palliative ward, paediatric ward, wards for men/women, and physiotherapy facilities.

