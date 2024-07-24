No one will be allowed to politicise SNDP Yogam: Vellappally Natesan

No one will be allowed to politicise the Sree Narayana Dharama Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam — be it the saffron party or the communists, SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has said.

Mr. Natesan made the comments to mediapersons at Kanichukulangara on Wednesday in response to Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan’s call to secular and progressive forces in the SNDP Yogam to resist its leadership’s attempts to align the organisation with the Hindu majoritarian right.

“The SNDP Yogam is a social organisation and not a political one. The members of the organisation have their political leanings. Members of various political outfits are part of the SNDP Yogam,” he said.

While terming Mr. Govindan’s statement a political opinion, SNDP Yogam general secretary said there were no issues between him and the CPI(M) State secretary.

Mr. Natesan attributed the poor showing of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the Lok Sabha polls to neglecting the common man and the CPI(M)‘s minority appeasement.

“Several factors resulted in the defeat of the LDF in the polls. The government failed to provide social security pensions. No essential items are available in Maveli stores. The Muslim community benefited significantly from the CPI(M), yet the voters did not support the LDF candidates in the elections,” he said, adding that the SNDP does not have any rivalry with any community or religion.

Accusing the CPI(M) of doing everything to appease the Muslim community, Mr. Natesan said that while members of the minority community were given “triple promotions” those who toiled hard to build the party had been sidelined. It disappointed many party workers and that reflected in the elections.

He said the CPI(M)‘s assessment that the Ezhava votes had shifted from the LDF in the Lok Sabha polls was right. “I think the CPI(M) will make corrections. We are happy that the left has realised the Ezhava community’s significant role in State politics,” Mr. Natesan said.

