No one turns up for driving test in Ernakulam for second day

May 03, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOCHI

No one turned up for driving tests at the Ernakulam RTO office and sub-RTO offices in the district on Friday, just like a day before when the new test norms took effect based on a circular issued by the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) in February.

Driving schools across Kerala have been boycotting the tests at regional offices, opposing the reforms that are aimed at ushering in a culture of safe driving and parking of vehicles.

“None turned up for the tests, even at the individual level, perhaps since they are not aware of the new test norms. We are awaiting directions from the higher-ups in the Transport department on how to conduct the tests and also the upper limit on the number of candidates,” said MVD sources.

While there is a dedicated test ground for candidates in Ernakulam, it is not the case with many sub-RTO offices in the district which do not have proper grounds. The infrastructure needed for the test, such as to conduct gradient test and zig-zag driving, have not been readied even at the test ground of the Ernakulam RTO office. The Transport department must take steps to allocate adequate land and allied infrastructure to hold the test. Many private parties were willing to hand over their land for the purpose, said the sources.

The MVD had decided not to implement all the reforms, including the upper limit of 30 candidates per day assigned to each assistant motor vehicle inspector (AMVI) or MVI.

The police and MVD officials have over the years been citing how a good share of people who passed the driving licence test and also drove vehicles for years did not know how to properly park, give way, or even to reverse vehicles. Many of them are also unable to take ahead a vehicle that has to be halted at a gradient.

