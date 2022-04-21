No one has invited IUML to LDF: Jayarajan

Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E.P. Jayarajan on Thursday said there had been no discussion to bring the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) to its fold as there was no need for it.

Speaking to mediapersons at a meeting at the Kannur Press Club, Mr. Jayarajan said the effort of the LDF was to bring together various sections of people and expand its base.

He said people supported the LDF as they were attracted to the right development policies of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government.

To a query, Mr. Jayarajan said Communist Party of India leader Kanam Rajendran was free to express his opinion on matters concerning expansion of the LDF. “The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is a party that is always trying to strengthen the LDF. However, there is no proposal to include the IUML,” Mr. Jayarajan said.

Responding to visuals of police personnel assaulting people protesting against the K-Rail project, he said whether the police were also assaulted by the protesters needed to be verified.

“What is wrong with the K-Rail project. All are working for the development of the State. The goal of the LDF government is to create a State where no one is starving and homeless,” he said.

Blaming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for the increasing communal clashes, Mr. Jayarajan said the RSS and the SDPI were trying to trigger communal riots. Violence was being unleashed in various parts of the country, including Delhi.

Mr. Jayarajan dismissed reports that P.Jayarajan spoke against P. Sasi’s appointment as political secretary. He himself had denied the allegation, he added.