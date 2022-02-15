No offering of pongala on Attukal temple premises this year

The decision has come a few days after the government relented to the demands to increase the permissible limit of devotees within the temple from 200 to 1,500.

In spite of the government permitting 1,500 devotees to offer pongala on the Attukal Bhagavathy temple premises, the organisers have decided to confine the ritual on Thursday to the pandara aduppu (the main hearth).

As had been the case last year, devotees will not be permitted to offer pongala inside the temple compound in view of the COVID-19 situation.

The decision has come a few days after the government relented to the demands to increase the permissible limit of devotees within the temple from 200 to 1,500. Billed as the largest congregation of women devotees, the ritual was expected to draw large numbers after the low-key observance last year.

However, the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple Trust has said the difficulties associated with crowd control and regulating the huge number of devotees had paved way for the decision. Besides, the management decided against differentiating among the faithful to permit entry for a select few.

The temple has also decided against deputing priests to sanctify the hearths of devotees. The Kuthiyottam ritual, which usually witnesses the participation of several boys, will be limited to the Pandara Ottam by a single boy.

The main hearth at the temple will be lit at 10.50 a.m. on Thursday to signal the start of the ritual. The ‘nivedyam’ (sanctification) will be held at 1.20 p.m. The Pandara Ottam Chooralkuthu will be held at 7.30 p.m. The Purathezhunnellippu to the Sastha temple in Manacaud will commence at 10.30 p.m. The temple authorities have decided to avoid Parayeduppu and Pushpabhishekam during the procession.

The Kappu Azhippu and Kudiyilakkal rituals will be held the following day at 9.45 a.m.