No obstacle in appointing Priya Varghese, Kannur University gets legal advice

June 28, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Syndicate of Kannur University has got legal advice that there is no obstacle to appoint Priya Varghese, wife of Chief Minister’s private secretary K.K. Ragesh, as associate professor in the university.

Standing consul of the university has given legal advice stating that the order issued earlier by the Governor freezing the appointment process will not stand with the judgment of a division Bench of the Kerala High Court and the university can proceed with the appointment.

Last week, the division bench quashed a single Bench order that Ms. Varghese did not have sufficient qualifications and that her appointment as associate professor in the Malayalam Studies Department should be reconsidered.

The Governor had issued an order freezing the appointment before the single Bench verdict. The Syndicate had sought legal advice to clarify whether the order will stand.

Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran said the university would proceed with the appointment process after receiving legal advice.

