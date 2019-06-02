Kerala

No Nipah virus case in Kerala, social media report ‘baseless’, says Ernakulam Collector

Test tube with blood sample for Nipah virus test. File   | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Collector K. Mohammed Y Safirulla says there is no need to worry and appeals to all to keep away from spreading panic among people.

Officials on Sunday rejected the social media reports about Nipah virus case in Ernakulam district as “baseless”. Further, they asked all to keep away from spreading panic among people.

In a statement, Ernakulam district Collector K. Mohammed Y Safirulla said usual medical examinations were carried out on patients coming with the symptoms of Nipah virus.

Some social media reports had said that Nipah virus had been confirmed on a patient admitted to a hospital in Ernakulam district, but that were “baseless”, he said. There was no need for any concern. If the disease is confirmed based on such examinations, that will be officially informed to the public and necessary precautions will be taken to control its spread, the Collector said and appealed to all to keep away from spreading panic among the people.

Last year, Nipah virus had claimed 17 lives – 14 in Kozhikode and three in neighbouring Malappuram district.

