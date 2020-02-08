No new nCoV cases reported in State

The sense of relief is immense at the State Control Room of the Health Department as yet another day passed with no new positive cases of nCoV reported anywhere in the the State.

There have been no new cases reported in Kerala since February 3. But with the nCoV epidemic reaching explosive proportions in China and reaching 28 nations where secondary infections were also reported, the Health Department continues to be in a heightened state of alertness, putting more people under surveillance on a daily basis.

The department added 130 people more to its surveillance umbrella on Saturday, taking the total number of those on quarantine in various districts to 3,144. Among them, 3,099 are on monitored self-quarantine in homes.

The number of those kept under isolation in hospitals dropped from 61 to 45 on Saturday. Those who were sent home after the 14-day incubation period from hospitals will, however, have to complete the 28-day quarantine at home, officials said.

The three cases who tested positive for nCoV have recovered well and the viral load (in blood) seemed to be dropping but will be sent home only after their blood samples test negative, according to the clinical protocol being followed.

The department had so far sent 330 samples for nCoV testing to NIV, of which 288 returned negative results. Of the 72 persons that the Health Department had zeroed in as Wuhan-returnees, two are natives of Tamil Nadu. Other than the three positive cases, all the results have been negative and one result is awaited.

Mental health teams are also at work in all districts, offering telephonic counselling to those on enforced home quarantine

The department said all its directives regarding 28-day home quarantine for all those returning from China or other nCoV-reported nations will stand.

The control rooms at the district and State level are continuing to function and the 24-hour helplines are also open for the public to clarify any doubts.