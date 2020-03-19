No new isolation cases in Kottayam

With no new admissions in the special isolation wards in the district, Kottayam is gradually coming out of the shadow of the COVID-19 scare.

As on Thursday, the number of persons in isolation in hospitals is six while the number of persons under home quarantine is 1,600. The number of samples sent for examination from the district was 133 and of this, just two were tested positive while results are awaited in 36 cases.

Meanwhile, all the nine samples which were available on Thursday tested negative for COVID-19. At the same time, 27 new samples have been sent for virology examination. The total number of persons who were screened at various bus and railway stations across the district was 8,716.

As many as 129 primary and 461 secondary contacts of the COVID-19 patients have been identified in the district.

Normalcy

Meanwhile, the local economy of the district, which witnessed a sharp fall in activity, has gradually moving to normalcy with more people visible on the streets.

In Thiruvarppu grama panchayat, where people from 147 families are under home quarantine, the ASHA workers are offering food to as many as 610 persons. Additionally, books are being offered to people under observation. Awareness programme jointly by the Health Department and the local panchayat authority is also being held.