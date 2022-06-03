No new COVID variant in State: Minister

Centre expresses concern over rising cases

Even though COVID-19 cases have begun to show an increase in the State, there was no cause for concern as no new virus variants had been detected, a statement issued by Health Minister Veena George on Friday said.

Genetic sequencing studies have not found any new variants in circulation. The Omicron virus variant, which is currently in circulation in the State, was causing new infections again. COVID-19 would continue to be around and hence it was important that people should learn to live with the virus, Ms. George said.

Following COVID-19 protocols was important and reverse quarantine should be implemented strictly to protect the elderly and vulnerable from new infections.

Ms. George appealed that all those who were yet to take the second dose of vaccine should do so immediately. Health-care workers should take the precaution dose without fail.

At a high-level meeting here on Friday, the situation in each district was reviewed. Cases were on the rise in Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam.

The meeting pointed out the need to get people to test for COVID-19. It was pointed out that there was a reluctance amongst people to take the second dose and the precaution dose. The second dose vaccination has only reached 88%, while only 22% have taken the precaution dose.

Centre writes to State

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to Principal Secretary (Health) Rajan Khobragade expressing concern over the rise in 11 out of 14 districts in the State.

This required focused intervention, Mr. Bhushan said in his letter.