No new COVID cases from U.K. travellers

No new samples of travellers from U.K. who reached the State between December 9 and 23 have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State in the past 24 hours.

The State has kept over 2,400 persons, including 1,609 travellers from U.K. who reached the State between December 9-23, as well as their close contacts and household contacts under surveillance. So far 37 persons from among those under surveillance had tested positive for COVID-19 and 27 of the samples had been sent to NIV, Pune for genome sequencing to check for the presence of the virus variant B.1.1.7.

Since U.K. had reported that there is a decrease in RT PCR threshold cycle (Ct) value by around two for this variant compared to other variants (indicating an increased viral load), the Centre had directed that only those samples which are positive for SARS-CoV-2 by RT PCR and preferably with a Ct value of 30 or less should be packaged & transported.