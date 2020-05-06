No new COVID case

Kerala reported no COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

With seven more persons having recovered from the disease, the State now has just 30 patients undergoing COVID-19 treatment in the State, 18 of them being in Kannur district.

Of the 502 cases reported in the State so far, 469 have recovered. Eight districts in the State -- Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram -- currently have no COVID-19 patients.

The number of those under surveillance has also come down to just 14,670, of which, 268 are in isolation wards in hospitals while the rest are in home quarantine.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that of the 34,599 samples the State had tested so far (including the 3,000-plus augmented survey samples), 34,063 returned a negative result. Of the 2,947 samples collected from selected priority groups in the population, 2,147 samples have been negative.