No new COVID-19 cases in Kasaragod

No new case of SARS-CoV-2 infection has been reported in Kasaragod.
However, the district still has 1,149 persons under observation. Of them, 963 are in home quarantine and 186 are in the hospital. Of the 5,140 samples sent for lab tests, 4,638 turned negative. Results of 40 samples are awaited.
6,336 cross border
As many as 6,336 Keralites, who were stranded in various States following the lockdown, reached the State through the Talapady check-post.
Of the 25,314 applicants, 17,280 were given passes.
On Wednesday, only 410 persons crossed the Talapady check-post despite issuing 789 passes.
