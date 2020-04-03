No new cases reported in Pathanamthitta

No new COVID-19 case was reported from any part of Pathanamthitta on Friday. A total of 22 persons have been admitted to isolation wards at various hospitals in the district as on Friday, according to a medical bulletin released by District Collector P.B. Noohu.

Among them, 15 persons are at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, five at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry, and one person each at the Pushpagiri Medical College Hospital in Thiruvalla and the General Hospital in Adoor, the bulletin said. Nine persons have got discharged from the isolation wards at the three hospitals since 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The Collector said 26 persons from the district who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat meets held at Nizamuddin were identified so far. One of them, a retired Chemistry teacher, died and his funeral was held there itself and four others are still in Delhi. Two persons who returned from Delhi stay outside the district and seven persons have been admitted to isolation wards.

As many as 8,512 have been placed in home quarantine in the district.