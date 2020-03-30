No new cases reported in Alappuzha

No fresh case of COVID-19 was reported in the district on Monday. Officials said one person was hospitalised with symptoms of the disease. As of Monday, the number of people under observation in hospitals stood at 15.

They included 12 people at Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, and three at Taluk Hospital, Haripad. Besides, 6,612 people were in home quarantine in the district.

The district has witnessed two COVID-19 cases. The first case, a Wuhan returnee, was discharged in February. The condition of the person who tested positive for the disease last week is stable.

The police have registered 40 cases and arrested 45 people for violating the restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 in the district. Authorities have seized 24 vehicles. Officials said that steps had been taken to cancel the registration of the seized vehicles and suspend the licence of the drivers for six months.

As many as 14,766 people were served lunch through community kitchens. Of this, 11,466 were given free food.

The Homeopathy Department and National Ayush Mission have launched telemedicine service in the district. Services such as consultation, psychological counselling, de-addiction clinics are available between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Contact number is 8281238993.

The Indian Systems of Medicine Department will start doctor online facility from April 2.

Contact numbers: 0477 2970877, 8281377994. For stress-related issues and counselling contact 9747082571, 9497466150, 9495143180.